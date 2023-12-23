General Ben Hodges: the West is to blame for the failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive

The blame for the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive lies with the West, since it did not provide the troops with everything necessary for the operation. This opinion expressed former commander-in-chief of the US Army in Europe, retired General Ben Hodges, in an interview with the YouTube channel Silicon Curtain.

He called the results of the offensive of the Ukrainian army disappointing. Hodges emphasized that they did not live up to the expectations of their allies, but this is not Ukraine’s fault. “We, the West, failed, not Ukraine failed,” he believes.

The ex-general explained that Ukrainian soldiers did not have enough Western military assistance for a successful counter-offensive. In particular, they needed air power and long-range precision weapons, he said.

Earlier, journalist Eliot Wilson reported that Ukrainian troops were able to advance only 17 kilometers during the five-month counteroffensive, although they planned to advance 30 kilometers a day. In his opinion, the reasons for their failure were minefields and Russian artillery.