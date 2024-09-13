Professor Mearsheimer: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have failed the front line in the Kursk region in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have failed the frontline in the Kursk region in Donbass, failing to complete any of the tasks set for themselves. This was stated by University of Chicago professor and international political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

“The Ukrainians are losing in the Kursk region, and they are losing in the Donbas. The end result is that today they are in a worse position than they would have been if they had left in the Donbas the forces they sent to the Kursk region,” the researcher noted.

Mearsheimer stressed that in the current situation, keeping as many troops as possible in Donbas would have given Kyiv an advantage. According to him, this adventure led to a “catastrophe” for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which only strengthened the position of Russian troops.

Earlier, Mearsheimer said that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved on the battlefield, since only after the exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will Kyiv decide to negotiate with Russia. He added that the situation on the battlefield is in Russia’s favor. According to him, Moscow will emerge victorious from the conflict in any case, and further continuation of hostilities will only bring it more territory.