AP: the reasons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ retreat from Avdiivka pose a threat to the future of Ukraine

The reasons for the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Avdiivka pose a threat to the future of the country. About this following a conversation with soldiers of the Ukrainian army stated Associated Press (AP) columnists.

“[Журналисты] conducted a conversation with ten Ukrainian soldiers to find out how the depletion of ammunition, the numerical superiority of the Russian army and miscalculations of the Ukrainian command led to the main defeat of Ukraine in [2024] year. The same problems pose risks for the near future [остальной] Ukraine,” says the publication of journalists from the United States.

According to the soldiers interviewed, the retreat from Avdeevka should have begun earlier. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered from a shortage of artillery shells and were unable to conduct counter-battery combat.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian soldier spoke about the details of the retreat of the Ukrainian army from Avdiivka. According to him, when leaving their positions, Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen often abandoned their wounded comrades.