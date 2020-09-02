The Tu-160 supersonic strategic bomber-missile carrier with variable sweep wing is the most dangerous Russian military aircraft, military expert Pyotr Butovsky writes in the American edition of Aviation Week & Space Technology.

The photo gallery of the Soviet (Russian) bomber reports that the Tu-160 is currently the largest military aircraft in the world. It also claims that the modernization carried out by Russia will further enhance the combat capabilities of the bomber.

“In January 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the supply of ten new Tu-160M ​​bombers in 2021-2027. Russia intends to leave in service with Blackjack (the codename of the aircraft in NATO – approx. “Lenta.ru”) until the 2060s, ”the expert recalls.

Butovsky recalls that recently Tu-160s have made several important flights, in particular, to Venezuela (in December 2018) and to South Africa (in October 2019), and also took part in the Russian campaign in Syria.

Also in the publication Aviation Week & Space Technology mentions the Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers.

In August, in the publication of the American magazine Forbes, the Russian modernized heavy nuclear missile cruiser “Admiral Nakhimov” of project 11442M “Orlan” was named the most powerful surface non-aircraft-carrying warship in the world.