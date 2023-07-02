Home page politics

A man greets the Wagner mercenaries with the Russian flag during the revolt in Rostov-on-Don. © Erik Romanenko/Imago

A warlord’s invasion of Moscow is just a foretaste of what may be to come. It’s time to prepare for a troubled Russia.

The revolt of wagnergroup has shown that in Russia everything is possible

Wladimir Putin faces major problems despite the deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin

The West must for a Russia after Ukraine war to plan

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on June 26, 2023 foreign policy.

Even if the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin ended the latter’s military insurgency, averted a Russian civil war and restored order for the time being, one thing is certain: the drama is far from over End. Putin’s disastrous decision to Ukraine invading has come full circle and created an unstable power dynamic within Russia. The quick alleged takeover of two major Russian cities by Prigozhin and the practically unopposed march of its warriors Moscow have shown that anything is possible, including Putin’s fall and a civil war.

So when it comes to Russia, nothing can be ruled out. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, many analysts have warned that policymakers should prepare for post-war scenarios for Russia in the post-Putin era, including civil unrest and the country’s disintegration. But it probably took Prigozhin’s march on Moscow for Western politicians to seriously consider how to prepare for what might come next.

A victory for Ukraine is the best safeguard against disorder and violence in the East

While policymakers have limited ability to influence the outcome of Russia’s civil unrest, there are some things that should be done. First and foremost, US policymakers should not lose sight of Ukraine. Yes, the events unfolding in Russia are historic, but the West has little opportunity to influence them in any way. Instead, Washington’s top priority should be to support Kiev’s counteroffensive and help Ukraine win against Russia on the battlefield. In Ukraine, the United States can exert the greatest influence on the situation in Russia: a strong, victorious Ukraine is the best bulwark against various scenarios of disorder, violence or disintegration further east.

Second, the policy makers of the USA accept that the very real possibility of a Russian civil war does not mean that Washington has to choose sides. Let’s pit the various centers of power within Russia against each other. Prigozhin’s near-victory is a good reminder that whoever overthrows Putin is likely to be just as nationalist and authoritarian as his successor. The West should stop hoping for a supposedly moderate Russian leader who seeks peace with his neighbors and reforms at home – and plan accordingly.

The reverse is also true: Just because we don’t know who will be Putin’s successor and how violent the transition will be, doesn’t mean that the West has an interest in the stability of the Putin regime. The West should learn from the mistakes it made in the 1990s, when it was reluctant to recognize the independence of new states emerging from the disintegrating Soviet Union for fear of instability. Instead, Western decision-makers naively hoped for democratic governance and economic reforms in Russia, which never materialized.

Russia could increasingly sink into chaos – even a civil war seems possible

After all, it is in the interests of the United States that domestic unrest does not spill over into Russia. This means increasing bilateral cooperation with various countries across the Eurasian landmass to enhance military readiness, border security, law enforcement and intelligence capabilities. There is an urgent need to step up regional diplomacy: the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus will play a key role in regional stability should Russia descend into chaos, and as Moscow’s influence wanes, so will interest in cooperation with the United States and increase to the west. Washington should take advantage of this.

Putin may have made a short-term deal with Prigozhin, but the Russian leader now has a long-term problem maintaining his authority. The proverbial blood is in the water now and the sharks will soon be circling. Should the central government collapse or civil war break out, two scenarios that Wagner’s virtually unopposed march on Moscow have become all too clear – US policymakers need to be prepared. To do this, some tough questions now need to be answered about how to respond to different scenarios.

The time after Putin: Dealing with future rulers must be well planned

For example, how should the United States best coordinate an international response to the calls for independence or autonomy that are likely to arise across Russia? Many regions of Russia are home to non-Russian, non-Slavic indigenous peoples with their own cultures and languages ​​and a long history of subjugation and exploitation by Moscow. In some of these areas there are already small independence movements and even governments in exile. As Russia spirals into disarray, Western politicians should reckon that some of these regions will seek security and stability in independence. The United States must work with its partners to coordinate a response to these calls for self-determination in a manner consistent with US interests and international law.

US policymakers should also consider how internal fighting in Russia might affect the various unresolved conflicts that Russia has instigated across the region. Not only Russia’s war in Ukraine could be affected by the outbreak of a civil war. The Russian occupation of Moldova’s Transnistria region, as well as South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia, could become untenable and offer these countries an opportunity to restore their territorial sovereignty. If Putin falls, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s power over his country could weaken. Azerbaijan would also try to remove the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed there after the second Nagorno-Karabakh war. Any of these scenarios could bring about change, and none of them should surprise the West.

To the author Luke Coffeey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute. Twitter: @LukeDCoffey

However, the most difficult issue facing policymakers is how to coordinate an international response to secure Russia’s nuclear stockpiles. Unfortunately, the options are limited. Russia has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and extensive chemical and biological weapons programs, all of which pose a catastrophic risk if they fall into the wrong hands. The United States should now consider how to lead efforts to solve this problem. First, they need to invest in better detection capabilities at border crossings in the region. Also, the United States should be ready to make pragmatic, case-by-case deals with Russian rulers who might get their hands on these weapons to ensure their security or get them out of the country.

The fragile rule of the Kremlin: Russia’s borders could soon look very different

How the Wagner rebellion will ultimately affect Putin remains to be seen, but events over the weekend have shown the fragility of the Kremlin’s rule. Russia has already taken severe blows to its economy and military might since invading Ukraine. The last thing Putin needed was a direct challenge to his authority.

Now is not the time to shy away from difficult questions about Russia’s future. It is high time to prepare for the possibility that Putin will lose power, that a transition may not be peaceful and that in 10 or 20 years Russia’s borders could look very different on the map. The West needs to recognize the historical significance of the political dynamics unleashed by Putin’s war in Ukraine and start planning accordingly.

We are currently testing machine translation. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on June 26, 2023 in “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.