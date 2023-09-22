Picketers from striking US auto factories gathered this morning to hear from the leader of their union, the United Auto Workers (UAW). Shawn Fain has addressed the workers through Facebook to announce the extension to new production plants of the strike, which until now affected only three factories in a historic strike in which for the first time he challenges the three giants of the motor industry. Detroit (Michigan). Fain has asked workers at 38 General Motors and Stellantis factories in 20 different states across the country to leave their jobs. He leaves Ford out of the new strikes, arguing the progress in the negotiations of the new collective agreement. At the gates of the Jeep (Stellantis) plant in Toledo, Ohio, the announcement was received in silence, without a single shout or applause among the dozens of striking workers who listened to their leader around a loudspeaker.

“We will close the parts distribution centers until these two companies come to their senses and come to negotiations,” Fain said in his message, in which he highlighted that the strike has the support of the majority of citizens. In the case of Ford, the only plant that has stopped so far, in Wayne, on the outskirts of Detroit, remains on strike. “To be clear, we are not done with Ford. “We have serious problems to resolve, but we want to recognize that Ford takes seriously the possibility of reaching an agreement,” said the union leader.

Fain has designed a gradual, surgical strategy, in which he is willing to give new twists depending on how the negotiations evolve. With this, he preserves the strike fund of 845 million dollars with which he gives a weekly payment of 500 dollars to those who leave their jobs. Additionally, he doles out punishments based on how things are going at the negotiating table. About 13,000 employees of the nearly 150,000 members that the UAW has between the three large groups work in the first three plants called to strike. Now, the strike extends to tens of thousands of people and affects workplaces in much of the country.

The bottlenecks generated by the strike in some factories have caused companies to lay off workers who have lost their workload. That has increased tension, but it is part of the union strategy. These workers, as they are not on strike, have the right in principle to receive unemployment benefits without emptying the resistance fund.

The UAW union has demands for salary increases (40% in four years, although it has shown signs of being willing to accept something less), but also others that have to do with the double salary scale (in which new workers are paid much less than those with more seniority), with health coverage and pensions. In addition, there is a battle so that the workers in the new battery and electric car plants are also unionized workers, with salaries comparable to those now in the sector. They also demand a 32-hour work week with a 40-hour salary, although this demand seems one of those destined to be sacrificed on the way to an agreement.

The companies, for their part, have stocks that allow them to last a few weeks without shortages and reject the union proposals with the argument that they would not be competitive with foreign manufacturers (some with plants in the United States) or with Tesla, which has a enormous cost efficiency advantage and whose workers are not unionized.

Four years ago, during the negotiation of new collective agreements, there was only a strike at General Motors. The workers were left with the feeling that that strike was closed falsely, with wage increases that seemed appropriate, but turned out to be laughable in a context of skyrocketing inflation like the one the United States has experienced for three years.

The two parties are preparing for a long conflict, but hoping it will be short. Balance is not easy. The Detroit giants have higher wage costs than their competitors, but they rightly complain that the boom of recent years, with strong increases in sales and profits, has not reached them. The multimillion-dollar salaries of managers inflame the spirits of workers who aspire to remain or rejoin the middle class. Many have been working in their companies for decades and realize that they have suffered a salary devaluation in relative terms that is even more acute in the case of new hires.

The Detroit News reported Thursday that a Fain spokesperson wrote in a private group chat on X, formerly Twitter, that union negotiators intended to inflict “recurring reputational damage and operational chaos” on the automakers. “If we can keep them injured for months they won’t know what to do,” he added.

Ford and GM have reacted with criticism to the union’s alleged bad faith. “It is now clear that the UAW leadership has always intended to cause disruption for months, regardless of the harm it causes to its members and their communities,” GM said in a statement.

A Ford spokesman, Mark Truby, has described the messages as “disappointing, to say the least, considering what is at stake for employees, companies and this region,” in statements reported by AP.

