Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, has decided to take a new turn to pressure the Big Three of the United States motor industry. In an intervention broadcast this Friday through social networks, Fain announced that the strike extends to two additional assembly plants, one of General Motors (GM) in Lansing (Michigan) and another of Ford in Chicago (Illinois), which employ 7,000 union workers. With the new factories, the strike affects facilities that total about 25,000 employees. The UAW union has 146,000 members in those three groups in the United States.

The president of the union has indicated that during the last week the interlocutors have been “negotiating day and night”, but that the progress to achieve “a record agreement that reflects the record profits” of the three companies has not been sufficient. Fain’s appearance has been delayed by 25 minutes due to a last-minute offer from Stellantis thanks to which he has been spared this additional round of strikes, as he announced in a speech from Detroit, dressed in a red polo shirt (the color of war of the strike). The UAW planned to also call a Stellantis factory for strike, but that last-minute offer, which he has not detailed, has prevented it.

“I want to make it clear that the negotiations have not broken down. We are still talking to all three companies. And I still very much hope that we can reach an agreement that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members have made over the past decade. But I also know that what we win at the negotiating table depends on the power we build at work. It is time to use that power,” said Fain. “That’s why I’m calling another 7,000 Ford and GM members to strike starting at noon today,” he added. The two affected factories are Ford’s in Chicago (Illinois), where the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator are produced, and GM’s Lansing Delta plant in Lansing (Michigan), which assembles the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse.

It is a new step in its strategy of selective and gradual pressure in which it is committed to keeping companies in suspense until the last moment and rewards and punishes companies based on the negotiations. Fain announces with minimal notice who is joining the strike in which the union demands salary improvements, the elimination of the double salary scale and the guarantee of a fair transition towards the electric car.

The strike began two weeks ago with the stoppage of a General Motors plant in Wentzville (Missouri), which manufactures the GMC Canyon and the Colorado; another from Ford in Wayne (Michigan), which assembles the Bronco model and the Ranger truck, and a third from Jeep, from Stellantis, in Toledo (Ohio), where the Gladiator and Wrangler models come from. In total, they employ about 14,000 workers. Last Friday he called about another 6,000 workers from 28 Stellantis and GM distribution centers spread across 20 states to stand down, saving Ford from burning for having shown greater willingness to negotiate.

During this week, striking workers have received an unusual visit from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to a picket line at a General Motors facility in Belville (Michigan). “Stay firm,” he asked them, megaphone in hand, next to Fain himself, who this Friday referred to it: “I want to make one thing clear about the president’s historic visit. The most powerful man in the world showed up for only one reason: our solidarity is the most powerful force in the world. When we stand united in the cause of economic and social justice, there is nothing we cannot do,” he said.

On Wednesday it was Donald Trump who held a rally at a non-union factory in Clinton Township, outside Detroit. Trump tried to ridicule Biden and the electric car. He Detroit News He assures that some of the workers who attended with signs supporting the former president with slogans such as “unionized workers with Trump” or “the UAW with Trump” were not actually union workers or members of the UAW.

For many workers in the sector, this is the first strike in decades. For the first time, furthermore, the UAW union has decided to hit the Detroit Big Three at the same time, although gradually and selectively. It is a conflict of workers trying to hold on to the middle class, from which they are expelled while companies achieve record profits and pay multimillion-dollar salaries to their top executives. It has come after years of loss of purchasing power due to high inflation and the concessions made by workers in the midst of the financial crisis, when the viability of large companies was compromised.

