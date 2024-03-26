A mother told how she charged her children, ages 9, 8, and 6, rent and the internet reacted. The TikToker said that, to teach her children about healthy finances, she makes them work to earn their allowance and also bills them for expenses such as food, rent and utilities.

Samantha Bird uses her TikTok account to teach “Personal Finance for Children and Their Parents,” as indicated in her profile bio. The mother of three has more than 51,700 followers and some of her videos exceed five million views. “We increased the children's allowance so they could pay 'simulated' bills. I want them to have a sense of responsibility and learn to manage expenses in a safe environment,” explains the content creator.

For the woman from Holland, Michigan, it is important that children learn about finances, because she does not want them to suffer the regret of accumulating and carrying a huge debt, an experience that she herself experienced with her husband.

It took Samantha years to balance her finances and Consider that teaching children to earn their money, follow a budgetcovering your expenses and saving is the key to having a better financial future.

Samantha keeps the US$3 she charges her children monthly for basic expenses in a savings account. Photo:TikTok @samanthabirdshiloh Share

This is about financial education for children, said the mother who charges them rent

The system that Samantha proposes is based on the fact that, each week, each of her children receives US$6 for doing household chores that they should do anyway. Each month, children must pay US$3 for rent, food and utilities. To keep their finances in order, each of their children uses a booklet, which helps them budget their expenses, know how much they have saved, and achieve their financial goals.

“We charge rent to our children for several reasons. I want them to know self-control when it comes to their money and I want them to manage their expenses”says the tiktoker mom in one of her videos. “Once a week we sit down with the kids to do the math, we get out their workbooks and portfolios, and then we talk about financial skills,” Samantha reveals.

Financial Mom offers these work materials in her own online store, where she also has other products for sale to help teach basic economics concepts to children. Samantha's children's finance booklet is divided into six sections: income, savings, expenses, donations, investments and basic expenses.

They react to a mother who charges rent to her young children



Although many see Samanta's system as an easy way to teach children the value of money and the importance of following a budget. Others believe it is a stressful way to educate infants. and they have criticized the tiktoker mother for charging rent, food and services to her children.

“Let children be children”, “They are too young to do things like that, leave them alone!”, and “This is crazy, they have time to grow up, let them be kids“, are some of the criticisms that this mother has received, who was also forced to answer what happens if the children cannot cover their basic expenses

“Many have strong feelings about it,” Samantha said in a video, after receiving criticism for her system. “I'm going to answer some questions: What happens if they don't pay their bills? Nothing, because they are children. I do not evict them, as many suggested. We work with them to make sure they follow their budget and it is not a problem that happens,” the tiktoker revealed.