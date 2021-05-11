When leaving Afghanistan, the American military will destroy some of the equipment that they will not take with them to their places of permanent deployment in the United States or will not be given to the Afghan army. Reported by the Associated Press.

Most of the classified equipment will be shipped back to the United States. At the same time, some equipment: helicopters, vehicles, ammunition and weapons, as well as a number of military bases, American employees will give to Afghanistan.

Any equipment that can no longer be repaired or cannot be transferred or redirected to the United States will be destroyed. They will do this so that the equipment does not fall into the hands of terrorists operating in the country. To date, 1.3 thousand pieces of equipment have already been destroyed.

On May 8, European allies asked the United States to postpone the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan so that they have time to leave the country. Despite support from Washington, some states said they would not have time to leave the republic before the deadline and asked to leave the US military after July 4.

The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April. US President Joe Biden explained this decision by his conviction that the military forces of the United States and European countries can neither create nor maintain a stable Afghan government.