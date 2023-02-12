“Pilots from the Air Force and the National Guard shot down the object,” tweeted Michigan Representative, Elisa Slotkin, who is located south of the lake. Michigan Representative Jack Bergman also said that the US military had “disabled” an object over the lake.

“We will know more about it in the coming days, but in the meantime, make sure all sides have kept a close eye on it since the moment it crossed our waters,” she added on Twitter.

Later, a senior official in the US administration announced that the new flying “object” that was spotted near Lake Huron was shot down by order of President Joe Biden and did not constitute a ground “military threat”.

“As a precautionary measure and on the recommendation of military commanders, President Biden ordered the unidentified object to be shot down,” the official said, adding, “We assessed that it did not pose a military threat to anything on the ground,” but that it was likely to pose a danger to civil aviation as it flew over Six thousand meters above Michigan.

This comes at a time when the United States and Canada are working to recover the wreckage of three UFOs that were shot down over their lands, and amid growing tensions that have led to brief airspace closures in recent days.

Amidst a state of high alert, the US authorities announced earlier Sunday the closure of airspace over Lake Michigan near the border with Canada, before reopening it.

The airspace in the US state of Montana was temporarily closed on Saturday, but the fighter plane sent to investigate did not determine the presence of a flying “object”, according to the military.

The United States believes that the first officially discovered object was a balloon operated by the Chinese army, and confirms that it is part of a fleet sent by Beijing over more than 40 countries on five continents for espionage purposes.