According to the officials, whose names were not revealed, the nature of the balloon, or the party to which it belongs, was not known.

Officials said the balloon had flown past parts of Hawaii, but did not pass over any sensitive areas.

According to one of the officials, the US military has been tracking the balloon since late week, and has classified it as not posing any threat to air traffic or national security, nor is it sending any signals.

The US official did not rule out the possibility of the army dropping the balloon if it approached the ground, explaining that it was not known yet whether it was intended for studying the weather.

Officials indicated that the flying object was unable to maneuver and was moving slowly toward Mexico, and that they did not believe it belonged to the Chinese.

It is worth noting that last February, the US military shot down a balloon over the Atlantic Ocean that the Chinese were allegedly using to gather intelligence.