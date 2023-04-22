“We’ve deployed some forces in theater to ensure we have as many options as possible if we’re asked to move. We haven’t been asked to do anything yet… Nothing has been decided,” Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Two US officials said a decision on a possible embassy evacuation was expected soon, but it was not clear if a public announcement would be made.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces began a violent struggle for power at the weekend, and hundreds of people have been killed so far, and Sudan, which depends on food aid, is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, according to the United Nations.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Biden approved a plan this week to move US forces nearby in case they are needed to help evacuate US diplomats.

“We’re simply pre-positioning some additional capabilities nearby in case they are needed,” Kirby told reporters.

With the outbreak of fighting at Khartoum airport and the state of insecurity in Sudanese airspace, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain were unable to evacuate embassy staff.

A Western diplomat said that the situation related to the evacuation from Sudan is one of the most difficult situations they have been through, as the Americans are likely to focus on a cease-fire and use that to evacuate personnel.

“In this case (the situation in Sudan), the civil war begins in the capital and the fighting takes place precisely in the places where the embassies and the airport are located. It is extraordinarily difficult,” the diplomat added.

Cameron Hudson, a US expert on African politics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former director for African affairs at the National Security Council, said the level of violence in Khartoum made the evacuation unpredictable.

“The main challenge is that there is a war going on all over the city and the international airport in the city center is not working at the moment, so the challenge is to get people to a safe place to evacuate them,” he added.

Washington said that ordinary American citizens in Sudan should not expect a coordinated evacuation from Sudan by the US government.

Deputy State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States is in contact with hundreds of American citizens in Sudan.

Earlier today, the State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen in the country.