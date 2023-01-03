NYT: US Elite Airborne Division Positioned Seven Minutes Missile From Crimea

The military of the Armed Forces (AF) of the United States is located in seven minutes of a missile flight from the Crimea, writes American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

According to the publication, members of the US Army’s elite 101st Airborne Division are training in southeastern Romania, just a seven-minute missile flight from where Russian troops are stationed in Crimea.

During the exercise, US and Romanian troops are firing artillery, launching attack helicopters and digging trenches near the border with Ukraine, the publication specified.

“This is the first time the 101st Airborne Division has deployed to Europe since World War II. With its presence in Romania, a member of NATO, its soldiers are now closer to the war in Ukraine than any other branch of the US Army, ”the journalists emphasized.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that the deployment of the elite US 101st Airborne Division in Romania would not lead to an increase in stability in the region.