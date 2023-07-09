On its Twitter account, Centcom published a statement confirming that the US military had launched a raid in eastern Syria, killing the leader of ISIS.

The US Central Command quoted its commander, General Michael Korella, as saying that it remains committed to defeating ISIS in the entire region.

And she stressed that ISIS still poses a threat not only to the countries of the region, but also to those outside it.

She pointed out that there is no indication that civilians were killed in the raid, but confirmed that the anti-ISIS coalition is studying reports of a civilian injury in the raid.

And it considered that the death of the leader of ISIS would limit the ability of ISIS to plan and carry out terrorist attacks.

She said that Centcom’s operations against ISIS, in cooperation with its partners in Syria and Iraq, will continue in order to reach the goal of defeating the organization completely.

It stated that the killing of the leader of ISIS took place on Friday by a “MQ-9” drone, the same plane that was subjected to “harassment” by a Russian warplane in a two-hour confrontation.