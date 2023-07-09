The Central Command of the US Army, “Centcom”, announced today, Sunday, that it had killed a prominent leader in the terrorist organization ISIS, in a raid it launched in Syria.

The American forces launched a raid on Friday, which resulted in the killing of the leader, Osama Al-Muhajir, according to the “Centcom” statement, which did not add any details about the targeted area or the killed leader and his role in the extremist organization.

And the US forces added, in its statement, that “there are no indications that civilians were killed in the raid, but the coalition is looking into reports of a civilian injury.”

On Friday, an AFP correspondent in northern Syria reported an air strike near the city of Al-Bab, killing one person and wounding another.

Centcom’s statement indicated that MQ-9 drones carried out the raid.

On Thursday, the US forces announced that Russian warplanes had narrowed down US planes, flew near them and fired flares in front of them.

Since the announcement of the elimination of the extremist organization ISIS in 2019, US forces and the international coalition have pursued the leaders of the extremist organization in Syria and Iraq. And it launches, from time to time, raids, raids or airdrops against suspected members of the organization.

American forces are deployed in northern and northeastern Syria, and are located in bases in Deir ez-Zor governorate (east) and Raqqa (north).

The US forces succeeded in eliminating or arresting ISIS leaders in several operations, the most prominent of which was the killing of the first leader of the extremist organization, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, in October 2019.