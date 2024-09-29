NBC News: Pentagon is exploring options for increasing troops in the Middle East

The Pentagon is studying options for increasing the US contingent in the Middle East after Israel eliminated the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah. About this with reference to American officials reports NBC News channel. It is noted that the US defense department fears a possible response from Iran or Hezbollah.

Options for increasing the number of troops in the region were presented to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, who discussed some of them with US President Joe Biden and national security officials. At the same time, the TV channel clarifies, no final decision was made.

Earlier, Joe Biden instructed the Pentagon to evaluate and adjust the deployment of US forces in the Middle East as necessary. The reassessment is needed “to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives.”