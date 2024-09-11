Times: US May Allow Ukrainian Armed Forces to Strike Deep into Russia in Coming Weeks

The United States may change its position on the ban on strikes deep into Russian territory by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming weeks, The Times reported, citing sources in the British government.

The publication’s sources believe that Washington may allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russia before the meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York, which is scheduled for September 22-23.

One Whitehall source suggested some US administration officials had changed their minds but they had yet to convince the president [США Джо] Biden and others The Times

It is noted that France and Great Britain support the use of long-range missiles for strikes on Russian territory, but it is important for Kyiv to obtain permission from the United States for technical reasons related to targeting.

Blinken May Give Ukraine Permission to Hit Russia with ATACMS

Earlier in September, the Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul told Axios that during his visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would give Ukraine permission to strike Russia using American long-range missiles, the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

I spoke to Blinken two days ago, and he is traveling with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they [США] will allow them [наносить удары по России с помощью ATACMS] Michael McCallChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives

Blinken, in turn, noted that the United States and Great Britain are leaders in providing security assistance to Ukraine.

Biden administration split over Ukrainian strikes on Russia

The Biden administration is divided over whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons, the Financial Times reports. “While the US State Department has been more receptive to arguments from Ukraine and many of its Western allies, the Pentagon and the US intelligence community have warned against using long-range weapons in the Russian rear,” the publication says.

Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson/US Army/AP

According to the newspaper, Biden’s statement that the US is discussing permission to launch long-range strikes came amid disputes within his administration. For example, the Pentagon noted that Russia has already moved its aircraft to airfields located outside the ATACMS missile range.