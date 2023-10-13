WASHINGTON. Washington releases evidence of arms trafficking on the axis between Pyongyang and Russia. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Kim Jong-un’s regime had provided 1,000 containers of military equipment to the Russian military for use in the offensive in Ukraine. US intelligence has been convinced of North Korean support for Putin for several months, but yesterday the Administration decided to make part of the intelligence information public.

In a map drawn up by the American government you can see satellite images of the containers and the route followed by the cargo to take them to their destination. The operation, claims the White House, is proof of how Russia is having difficulty finding resources to continue the conflict in Ukraine, but at the same time it demonstrates that there are several countries capable of providing what Putin needs. Washington is also concerned about the guarantees and support that Moscow has given, in return, to the Kim regime. “We will monitor every move to understand what Russia can give to the North Koreans,” Kirby said. The fear, already raised in the past, is a know-how on nuclear power.

The White House reiterated how Russia has intensified its offensive in Donbass and is trying to take advantage of a window of time before the arrival of winter.