A man in Kentucky, United States devised an unusual way to evade legal obligations with his children, because falsified a death certificate to avoid paying the US$100,000 debt for child support for their children.

Is about Jesse E. Kipf, 39, who in an act for failing to pay child support, in January 2023 used the stolen credentials of a doctor, entered Hawaii's death registration system and, with the information of the doctor who lived in another state, created a death certificate in his name. He thus managed to appear as dead in various government records and be exempt from your obligations to your children.

According to the United States Department of Justice,Kipf of Somerset, Kentucky, has been charged with computer fraud stemming from data breaches it carried out on several state and corporate networks. Additionally, authorities also revealed that the man made false statements to federally insured corporations to open credit accounts.

The authorities have already decided the future of the man who committed fraud.

US man who faked his death faces five charges



Jesse E. Kipf Indicted by Grand Jury federal charges of five counts of computer fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of falsehood. These initial charges They would represent a sentence of more than 30 years in prison.

However, after accepting a plea deal, Kipf faces a maximum of seven years in prison and up to US$500,000 in fines, according to public court records.

On the other hand, CNBC published that Jesse E. Kipf's crimes have resulted in more than US$195,000 in estimated damages, including more than $79,000 in losses to government and corporate networks and more than $116,000 in losses suffered by his ex-wife. Because of this, the man has agreed to pay all parties he wronged, according to the plea agreement.