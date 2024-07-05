According to the criteria of
His name is Kyle Adamkiewicz, He is 33 years old and lives in New Jersey. Since he was six, he has suffered from seizures. because of the epilepsy he was diagnosed with, and now he and his family took it upon themselves to speak to the site Fox News Digital to make known his case and the curious initiative that this man is carrying out: She paints seashells and places them along boardwalks to bring her seizure disorder to light.
“I started just painting a few shells and thought no one would find them. Then I saw that people were posting them on the internet and writing lots of good and positive comments. That motivated me to keep doing more and more.“, he explained.
The support of his family was of great importance to make this project a reality, since, as his mother revealed, they drove him in their car to all the places where he left the shells, since Adamkiewicz does not drive. It is estimated that he has already painted about 1,100 shells..
The other goal of the man who paints shells in the United States
In addition to seeking a cure for epilepsy through her project of painting seashells that have reached many countries such as Mexico, Greece, Italy, Panama, Canada, Nova Scotia, France, South Korea and Germany; Adamkiewicz also has a lifelong goal of reducing bullying of people with epilepsy.as he revealed in his talk with Fox News Digital.
“When I was little, if my parents or my brother weren’t there, I was always made fun of at school and in the neighborhood. Especially after I had a seizure, kids would stare at me and make fun of me.”he revealed in a crude testimony.
#man #paints #shells #find #cure #disease
Leave a Reply