There are many serious diseases that can be fatal, and as a result of this, cases of patients who suffer from these pathologies appear and transmit great motivation through their exemplary fight, just like what is happening to a man in the United States who suffers from epilepsy and is trying to find a cure.

His name is Kyle Adamkiewicz, He is 33 years old and lives in New Jersey. Since he was six, he has suffered from seizures. because of the epilepsy he was diagnosed with, and now he and his family took it upon themselves to speak to the site Fox News Digital to make known his case and the curious initiative that this man is carrying out: She paints seashells and places them along boardwalks to bring her seizure disorder to light.

Adamkiewicz adds phrases about finding a cure for epilepsy and makes nice designs for the shells in which he displays all his art, seeking to have his words replicated by strangers who find them as he leaves them along the way. This case ended up taking on such relevance that, according to the boy himself, now the shells “are all over the world.”

“I started just painting a few shells and thought no one would find them. Then I saw that people were posting them on the internet and writing lots of good and positive comments. That motivated me to keep doing more and more.“, he explained.

The support of his family was of great importance to make this project a reality, since, as his mother revealed, they drove him in their car to all the places where he left the shells, since Adamkiewicz does not drive. It is estimated that he has already painted about 1,100 shells..

Adamkiewicz shells are already known internationally

The other goal of the man who paints shells in the United States

In addition to seeking a cure for epilepsy through her project of painting seashells that have reached many countries such as Mexico, Greece, Italy, Panama, Canada, Nova Scotia, France, South Korea and Germany; Adamkiewicz also has a lifelong goal of reducing bullying of people with epilepsy.as he revealed in his talk with Fox News Digital.

“When I was little, if my parents or my brother weren’t there, I was always made fun of at school and in the neighborhood. Especially after I had a seizure, kids would stare at me and make fun of me.”he revealed in a crude testimony.