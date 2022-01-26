The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has experienced internal resistance to his plan to sanction Russia – in case it intervenes inside Ukraine – with measures that isolate it commercially and financially from the rest of the international community. The apparent great dimension of this punishment, which would also be applied suddenly with all its weight instead of gradually and with certain licenses as usual, has alarmed the powerful American corporations and it is presumable that the same fear will be repeated in Europe, whose proximity to Russia makes it a candidate for greater commercial involvement.

The ‘lobbies’ began this Wednesday to pressure members of Congress to transmit to the White House the risks that applying a catalog of punishments designed with the stomach would entail for the US economy. The announcements made by the Administration aim to block commercial ties with Moscow, close the door to technological exports and imports, prohibit operations with dollars in Russian banks and, in general, lead the country into a kind of financial limbo. For the consortiums, the magnitude of the sanctions could cause a boomerang effect on the US productive fabric, whose volume of business with Russia generously exceeds 35,000 million dollars in transactions.

Beyond the military deployments, what can also mark the course of the conflict are precisely the sanctions. And the leaders of the two powers now seem to be moving to that terrain. Putin held a “private” telematic meeting on Wednesday with some of the main Italian businessmen to discuss “commercial cooperation, investment” and the future “expansion” of economic relations between companies from both countries. He did so on the same day that Mario Draghi’s government declared its full support for NATO and asked companies with public capital not to participate in meetings with the Kremlin.

And meanwhile, Biden has embarked on a round of contacts with the leaders of the main energy countries in order to seek new supply routes in the event that the Ukrainian crisis worsens and Moscow cuts off gas. The initiative is seen as a way to guarantee supply, but also to reassure Europe, which depends on 40% of Russian reserves, and large industry.

The president already has a date to receive the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Zani, at the White House on the 31st. And as in the Russian case, the two leaders will talk about energy supply, but also about “promoting security and prosperity in the (Persian) Gulf and in the Middle East.”

What on the one hand may seem positive -distracting the war focus by turning the pulse to a race to win allies in strategic sectors-, on the other hand it can light up a dead end. With its escalation of maneuvers on all fronts, Russia has already demonstrated its military superiority over Ukraine, and it would possibly be easier for Putin to take the initiative for a voluntary de-escalation in this context than to bow to the threat of sanctions. Even more so, when Biden has transferred this matter to a quasi-personal field by announcing direct and personal punishments on the Russian president; the crossing of a red line that has not gone down well with the Kremlin.

The push of the oil companies



Domestically, the Democratic leader must now face pressure from North American consortiums. Among those that push the congressmen the most are the corporation that brings together the main companies doing business with Russia and the American Petroleum Institute, made up of the big oil and gas companies. “Sanctions should be as targeted as possible to limit the potential damage to the competitiveness of US companies,” a spokesman said Wednesday. The ‘lobby’ still remembers that the sanctions on Moscow after the invasion of Crimea in 2014 forced Exxon Mobil to leave the Arctic and break a collaboration with the Russian Rosnef valued at 3,200 million dollars.

The National Council for Foreign Trade also warned the White House that the punishment policy must “include the consideration of safe harbors or liquidation periods to allow companies to comply with existing contracts” and not be subject to embargoes and payments. of compensation. The Council also calls for the protection of essential and humanitarian trade, such as that of medicines.

Another scenario where sanctions would have repercussions is the EU. Russia is the fifth largest export market for the Twenty-seven and this relationship generated 81.5 billion euros ($92 billion) last year. For this reason, a plain and unvarnished decision by Washington to act on those who violated the blockade against Russia would make the boomerang turn towards the face of Europe. Brussels has not yet ruled. Last night he announced that his own sanctions list is almost complete.