The US government of Joe Biden announced this Friday that it has lifted the sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump on the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging a more collaborative relationship.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed sanctions and refused visas for outgoing ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US military personnel in Afghanistan.

The Hague-based court further irritated the United States by opening an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories committed by Israel, a US ally who rejects the authority of the ICC.

Pompeo’s successor, Antony Blinken, said the United States remains “in complete disagreement” with the actions taken by the ICC.

“We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed by involving all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than by imposing sanctions,” Blinken said in a statement.

It noted that both the sanctions against Bensouda and the head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division of the Prosecutor’s Office, Phakiso Mochochoko, imposed in September 2020, as well as several visa restrictions decided in 2019 against ICC staff members, were revoked. .

The Gambian-born prosecutor will step down in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan.

The United States signed but did not ratify the 1998 Rome Statute that gave rise to the ICC.