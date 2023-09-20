Colonel McGregor: Zelensky is furious over US ideas to freeze the conflict

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is furious over ideas voiced in Washington about a possible truce under US pressure. About this in an interview with the YouTube channel Judging Freedom stated former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor.

“He’s furious. I think that privately they are demanding that he freeze the conflict. This is what we want, since we cannot continue,” the expert commented on the footage of Zelensky’s speech at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky indicated that Zelensky lied during a speech at the UN General Assembly in order to justify his own nuclear blackmail and shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Ukrainian troops. According to him, Zelensky is telling anti-Russian “horror stories” in connection with the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and the decline in the interest of Western sponsors. Thus, Slutsky believes, he is trying to justify his requests for new financial and military support from Washington.