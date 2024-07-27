Hersh: Obama threatened to remove Biden from power if he refused to drop out of the race

Former US President Barack Obama threatened to remove current US leader Joe Biden from power if he did not withdraw from the election race, journalist Seymour Hersh reported, reports RIA News.

The investigator found out that Obama contacted Biden and said that the Democratic Party had the approval of US Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution. According to it, the president can be removed in case of incapacity, with his powers transferred to the vice president.

On July 21, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race. He nominated Harris as his Democratic presidential candidate. Biden stressed that he was not resigning and would focus on serving as president for the remainder of his term.