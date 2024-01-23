CENTCOM: US launched a new strike on Yemen and called it self-defense

The United States has launched a new attack on Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on social media on Tuesday. X.

As a result, it was possible to destroy two ballistic missiles in Houthi-controlled territories. The CENTCOM report clarifies that the strike was carried out in self-defense.

It is clarified that these missiles posed a direct threat to commercial ships and ships passing by Yemen.

The US and UK began launching strikes in Yemen two weeks ago. However, these measures have not yet been able to completely eliminate the threat to navigation in the Red Sea. The Houthis continue to fire missiles and drones at ships moving off the country's coast.