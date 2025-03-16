At least 31 people have died and another 101 have been injured as a result of the first attacks of the New military operation ordered by the President from the United States, Donald Trump, against positions of the Hutí insurgency in the capital of Yemen, Saná.

“These massacres caused the fall of 132 unarmed civilians, including 31 martyrs and 101 injured, most of whom were children and women “, The spokesman of the Ministry of Health of the rebels, Anis Al Asbahi, has reported in a publication in his account in social network X in which he has clarified that it is about A “preliminary balance” since “the search is still ongoing.”

Previously, from the Ministry of Health of the Huti authorities they had confirmed a first balance released by the Panárabe television network to the Mayadin that He talked about 13 deaths. This first balance already denounced that all were civil victims.

“We condemn and denounce the crime of attacking civilians and civil assets, which is considered a full -fledged war crime that adds to the criminal history of the evil alliance and a flagrant violation Of all international laws and conventions, “he has sentenced the Asbahi in his publication.

The member of the Politburo of the Ansarulá Movement (Los Hutíes), Mohamad al Bujaiti, has assured that “the US involvement In the aggression against Yemen it is unjustified “ and that the militias will respond “to an escalation with another.”