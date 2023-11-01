The State Department of The United States classified this Wednesday as “unproductive” the decision of both Colombia and Chile to call their respective ambassadors in Israel for consultations as a result of the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In statements to EL TIEMPO, a spokesperson for this agency stated, however, that it shares with these countries the concern about the terrible humanitarian situation that exists in this area.

“While we share concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and are actively leading efforts to address it, we do not believe that these measures to reduce diplomatic channels are productive for our shared goals of promoting a long-term solution to the crisis,” said the spokesperson in response to a query from this newspaper.

The United States was even more critical of Bolivia, a country that broke relations with Tel Aviv also this week. That decision, according to the spokesperson, was “disappointing.”

Colombia, Chile and Bolivia had previously expressed criticism of the Israeli offensive in Gaza after the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

I have decided to call our ambassador in Israel for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot be there. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 1, 2023

The three nations, led by left-wing governments, hardened their position this week after the bombing of a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in which hundreds of people are believed to have diedaccording to authorities from the Islamist group Hamas that controls this Palestinian territory.

US Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also harshly questioned the decision, particularly that of President Gustavo Petro.

“Petro called his ambassador in Israel for consultations. It is not surprising. After the Hamas attack, he has only justified what is truly condemnable. If he breaks relations with the State of Israel – as can happen – it will affect thousands of “Colombo-Jews. It would be a decision of hate!” Salazar said through his account on the social network X.

Petro called his ambassador in Israel for consultations. It is not surprising. After the Hamas attack, she has only justified what is truly condemnable. If it breaks relations with the State of Israel – as it may happen – it will affect thousands of Colombian Jews. It would be a hateful decision! — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) November 1, 2023

The controversy over The decision on the ambassadors in Israel comes just when both the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, head to Washington to attend a summit on economic prosperity to which they were invited by President Joe Biden .

