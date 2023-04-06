Tribute to the 26 victims of the November 12, 2017 Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting. RICK WILKING (REUTERS)

The Department of Justice of the United States has accepted this Wednesday to pay 144.5 million dollars (about 132 million euros) to the families of the 26 fatalities of a shooting that occurred in 2017 in a church in the State of Texas, to settle a negligence process. More than 75 survivors of the shooting, which also left 22 injured, had filed a civil complaint against the federal government, accusing it of not having prevented the perpetrator of the massacre from buying the weapon despite proven warning signs about its danger.

The agreement, still pending approval by a court, may set a new precedent in a country where armed violence is endemic. The lax regulations on access to weapons in some States allow cases such as that of the shooter who 10 days ago killed six people in a Nashville school, three of them minors, with weapons that she had legally purchased.

The agreement announced this Wednesday by Justice intends to conclude a bitter legal battle between the Administration and the survivors. “Today’s announcement ends the litigation and a painful chapter for the victims,” ​​said Vanita Gupta, Assistant Attorney General. The compensation is one of the largest of this type, above those previously approved to settle processes due to the inability or negligence of the Government when sharing information that could have been used to prevent similar events.

The background of Devin Kelley, the assailant, should have been enough to trigger the alerts, and they did, but the chain of transmission between administrations failed. A 26-year-old ex-military man, he had been sentenced in 2012 by a military court for domestic violence against her wife and her son. While serving in the Army, Kelley was committed to a psychiatric clinic after threatening to kill his superiors. US federal law prohibits people convicted of domestic violence from acquiring firearms, but military commanders did not turn over Kelley’s file to federal police, the authority responsible for checking criminal records. Verification is a mandatory condition for the purchase of weapons.

Armed with an AR-15 type assault rifle, a combat weapon, Kelley stormed a church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, during Mass, on Sunday, November 5, 2017, opening fire on worshipers in attendance. to the office, children included.

A federal court determined in 2021 that the government could be partially responsible for that massacre and ordered it to pay the plaintiffs $230 million. The Justice Department appealed the ruling, finding it not responsible for failing to update the nation’s firearms background check system. The appeal angered the families, their lawyers and gun control groups, who viewed the case as crucial evidence of the Joe Biden Administration’s commitment to gun control.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“The families of Sutherland Springs are heroes,” said Jamal K. Alsaffar, lead attorney for the families. “They have been through so much pain and loss in the most horrible ways. But despite this, they have fought for justice and won two lawsuits against the federal government.”

Parkland to Charleston

It is not the first case of compensation paid by the federal government to the victims of a shooting, but it is the most notable. Last year, Washington agreed to pay $127.5 million in compensation to the victims of the shooting at a Parkland school in southeastern Florida, to put an end to 40 complaints accusing the FBI of not following up on the reports from two sources that in their day alerted about the dangerousness of the perpetrator of the massacre, a conflictive ex-student of the center. The Parkland massacre claimed 17 lives.

A year earlier, the Department of Justice had agreed to pay $88 million to the relatives of nine African-Americans murdered in 2015 by a white supremacist in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as to the survivors of the drama, putting an end to another similar claim.

President Joe Biden’s Administration has repeatedly tried to ban the sale of assault rifles and to regulate access to guns much more strictly, contrary to the conservative Supreme Court, which last June enshrined the right to carry firearms in the street without the need to show just cause. The ruling that was a jug of cold water for supporters of greater control. Despite the guidance of the Supreme Court and the pressure of the powerful lobby Pro-guns, Biden’s attempts were reflected in the first bipartisan legislation in decades, an important step, but a modest one compared to his claims.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.