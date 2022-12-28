Asylum seekers queue to be processed by US Customs and Border Patrol agents at a breach in the border fence with Mexico near Somerton, Arizona. / Rebecca NOBLE / AFP

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump-era border policy, known as Title 42, which allows the Administration to deny migrants the opportunity to apply for asylum on health grounds, will remain in effect until the legal dispute in all the states.

The judges have approved with five votes in favor and four against maintaining the measure, which has caused the temporary suspension of a ruling by federal judge Emmet Sullivan that ruled that Trump’s policy was illegal and that it should enter into force on December 21, as reported by NBC News.

In fact, on December 19, Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily stayed Sullivan’s ruling while the Supreme Court weighed its decision following a request from a group of officials from Texas and 18 other states led by the Republican Party. that asked to maintain the norm.

In this Tuesday’s decision, the US court has also agreed to hear the oral arguments of different states starting in February 2023 in a legal dispute that has lasted for months, as reported by CNN.

The White House accused the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, on Sunday of endangering the lives of migrants, after several chartered buses arrived at the door of the official residence of the US vice president, Kamala Harris, and that they would have been purportedly sent by Abbot.

For its part, the Government of Texas has reinforced the security of the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso to prevent the entry of migrants amid the legal controversy over immigration policy in the United States.

Title 42 is a public health provision promoted by the previous US Administration, chaired by Donald Trump, which authorizes the collective expulsion of any migrant and asylum seeker who tries to cross the land borders of the United States, without an individual evaluation of their circumstances. and protection needs.