Argentina suffered a harsh legal defeat this Friday in the US courts for the case opened against the South American State for the expropriation of YPF in 2012, under the presidency of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The Manhattan district judge, Loretta Preska, had determined in March that Argentina “breached the contract” of YPF, but the amount of the compensation was yet to be known. In his ruling this Friday, did not set a figure, but considered adequate the compensation scheme proposed by the Burford Capital fund, which asks for some 16,000 million dollars. The Argentine government has already anticipated that it will appeal.

The judge agreed with Burford Capital by considering April 16, 2012 as the date of expropriation, when the then Minister of Economy and today Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, was appointed controller of the company. Argentina requested that it be May 7, 2012, when the expropriation law was approved. The shares of the oil company fell 25% in those three weeks, which could make a big difference when it came to setting the compensation. However, Preska also endorses the plaintiffs’ valuation model, which uses the highest price/earnings ratio of the previous two years of listing, and not the one immediately prior to the obligation to launch the offer, so the difference would not have been so much with one or the other date.

With that valuation system, Burford was requesting $8.43 billion plus interest. In a 25-page ruling, Preska also sided with the litigants by setting an interest rate of 8%, even though it is simple interest and not compounded, which would have raised the bill even higher. The judge had published a first version of her decision in which she indicated that the interest began to count from May 2023, which has created some initial confusion. She then corrected herself and that 8% must be paid since May 2012, according to the final ruling.

The judge has asked the parties to make their final proposals in accordance with her decision to set the final amount. In any case, the decision can be appealed to a higher court, which can still take years before a final resolution.

Burford Capital is a fund that is dedicated to buying the rights of judgment of bankrupt companies to carry out complaints for large sums, a methodology similar to that used by vulture funds with debt securities. The fund sued the Argentine state after acquiring the rights to Petersen Energía Inversora and Petersen Energía, two Spanish companies belonging to the Argentine Eskenazy family group, which held 25% of YPF’s shares.

These companies are in bankruptcy because they took on debt to buy their stake in YPF, devalued with the expropriation. The Spanish Repsol lent them 1,500 million. The oil company executed YPF shares as a pledge in the face of default and could now end up recovering part of the outstanding debt in bankruptcy. The fund is entitled to approximately 70% of the compensation, while the remainder will go to those hitherto insolvent companies, from which the lawsuit was filed in 2015. Shares of Burford, which is listed on London and Wall Street, have soared more than 20% on learning of the decision. The company has notified the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that will make an assessment of the ruling after the review and analysis of the decision.

In her March decision, the magistrate had already ruled in favor of the litigants, considering that the State did not offer compensation to all shareholders when it decided to nationalize 51% of the YPF shares that were in the hands of Repsol. According to the YPF statute, if someone bought more than 15% of the company, they should offer the same to everyone.

Preska left the company out of the litigation. This means that it will be the Argentine State and not the company (which keeps 49% of its shares in private hands) who must pay the compensation.

Argentina is not in a position to face this payment. The blow caused by an unprecedented drought in the Argentine countryside, the country’s economic engine, has left central bank reserves at their lowest in 2023. With a record history of defaulting in recent decades, Argentina also has very limited access to credit markets. Its public debt exceeds 400,000 million dollars, equivalent to 85% of GDP, and the Government has had to refinance the 44,000 million loan received from the International Monetary Fund in 2018.

The ruling, which will be appealed by Argentina, is known in the middle of the electoral campaign. The Kirchnerist Axel Kicillof aspires to be re-elected as governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the most populous in Argentina, while the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is a candidate for president. Her rival Patricia Bullrich, from the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change, used the ruling to fire on the government. “I have always opposed the barbarity of an expropriation without complying with the Constitution. Now let them pay it out of pocket,” she tweeted.

General elections are scheduled for October 22. If no candidate for president wins with 45% of the votes or obtains 40% with a 10-point advantage over the second, there will be a second round between the two most voted on November 19.

