A week after Joe Biden took office and Washington was a city besieged by the National Guard in the face of possible disturbances after the assault on Congress by a mob incited by Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security has issued this Wednesday a alerts the public to the increasing risk of attacks by “ideologically motivated violent extremists” and the coming to power of the Democratic president. For these individuals, the fact that Biden is in the White House has increased their sense of injustice fueled by false narratives.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issues these types of warnings through its National Terrorism Alert system, but to date these alarms had to do with the possibility and concern of attacks against the United States of a country foreign or radical groups, but never domestic extremists. The federal government often warns local police through bulletins and notices about the prospect of violence related to a date or event, such as July 4, when the United States celebrates Independence Day.

Without mentioning one particular threat, the Department said that there is currently “an accentuated threatening environment throughout the United States,” which it believes will “persist” in the coming weeks. DHS justifies the decision to make the notice public after consulting with law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Another difference that makes this alert so particular is that it introduces the Biden Administration into the message when describing or characterizing the acts for political ideological motivations. The alert somehow equates violence in order to reverse the election of Democrat Biden as akin to terrorism.

Neither the nation’s capital nor the rest of the country have yet recovered from the attack on the temple of North American democracy that occurred on January 6 when a mob encouraged by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Washington Capitol while The votes that gave Joe Biden as the winner of the November elections were certified, something that the ex-president himself and Trumpism refused to accept. What happened that tragic day led to the second impeachment.

DHS also mentions in its statement violent riots in “recent days past,” in apparent allusion to certain events that occurred in Portland, Oregon, linked to anarchist groups.

