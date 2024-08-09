The United States has many tourist sites that are recognized throughout the entire world. for the international prestige they acquired throughout history, but also There are others that are not as well known or prestigious.and can be even more beautiful for tourists to visit.

According to the criteria of

Tess Lopez is an American who likes to travel and revealed on the site Business Insider which is, in your own view, The island that everyone should visit at least once in their life: This is Chincoteague, Virginia’s only tourist island.which stretches 11 miles along the east coast and is known for its beaches, pristine wilderness and proximity to the wild pony herds of Assateague Island.

Lopez said that She paid US$50 per person with her husband to take a boat tour on this islandfrom which he took away incredible experiences such as seeing wild ponies during the tour, or learning the stories that the captain of the boat revealed to all the passengers, something that became a unique moment.

The woman assured that The most surprising and rewarding thing about the trip was the large number of wild animals they were able to see.taking advantage of the fact that the boat slowed down every time it approached the areas where they were located, so that tourists could observe them more clearly.

One of the boat tours offered by Chincoteague Photo:Chincoteague.com Share

“My husband and I started talking about our upcoming trip to Chincoteague Island before we even left.”he said, trying to show how pleased they were with the excursion. “These islands are now one of my favorite places and I can’t wait to go back,” he added later, mentioning that spending the afternoon watching the island’s iconic horses was something unique.

The unexpected mishap that occurred on the island that everyone in the United States must visit

Lopez also revealed in Business Insider who had an unexpected experience while walking around Chincoteague Island, Virginia: It started to rain cats and dogs and some storm clouds appearedso the captain had to bring out raincoats for all the passengers.

The woman revealed that she normally doesn’t like being in the rain, but Incredibly at that moment he couldn’t help but smile at how much he was enjoying the moment.“We had seen more than I had expected: not just two groups of ponies, but a part of Virginia filled with vast marshes and a seaside town spirit that seemed far removed from the urban bustle.”