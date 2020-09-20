US President Donald Trump is looking for a new confrontation with Iran shortly before the November election. His government wants to force the international community to reinstate the suspended UN arms embargo against Iran. Washington declared on Sunday night that the embargo was valid again. The United Nations does not find support for its position at the United Nations. But America could now single-handedly stop Iranian merchant ships or take action against economic partners of the Iranians. Iran therefore fears a new escalation, the rate of the national currency rial fell to a new low.

According to the 2015 nuclear agreement, the embargo against Iran is due to expire on October 18. The treaty provides for international sanctions against Tehran to be dismantled in return for restrictions in the Iranian nuclear program. Iranian breaches of treaty can be punished with a return of sanctions, a so-called “snapback”. Despite some violations by the Iranians in uranium enrichment, the remaining partners in the nuclear agreement want the arms embargo to expire as planned. The Trump administration, on the other hand, wants to keep it in force and thus bring the nuclear treaty to failure as a whole. So Washington now activated the “snapback”.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

However, the US has not been a partner in the nuclear deal since 2018. Washington could not leave the treaty, but then claim provisions of the treaty for itself, criticized the European signatories of the nuclear agreement, Germany, France and Great Britain. The US government’s move therefore has “no legal effect”. Russia and China also rejected the American stance. The Iranian Foreign Office spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh commented that the “snapback” only exists in the “fantasy world” of the US government.

Washington is not bothered by the criticism. America expects all member countries of the United Nations to comply with the sanctions from now on, said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. According to media reports, the US government wants to deny international arms companies access to the American market if they do business with Iran. Trump could also order the American Navy to stop ships in international waters if there is a suspicion of deliveries to or from Iran.

Tehran rejects negotiations with the US government

Since the US withdrew from the nuclear treaty, the Trump administration has tried to impose sanctions on the Iranian oil industry to force the Tehran government to make further concessions on the nuclear issue and the country’s military missile program. Tehran rejects negotiations with the US government under the pressure of sanctions and hopes for a defeat for Trump in the presidential election on November 3rd. Challenger Joe Biden wants the US to participate in the nuclear treaty again if Iran stops violating the treaty.

In the escalating conflict, according to the New York Times, revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei is currently only allowing cyber attacks on American targets because he does not want to provoke a US military strike against Iran. But if the US were to attack Iranian merchant ships, Tehran could give up its reluctance. American sanctions have exacerbated Iran’s economic crisis; According to media reports, the authorities expect new protests against the poor living conditions. The local currency, the rial, has never been more weak. At the same time, the country is fighting the worst outbreak of the corona virus in the entire Middle East.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier. ]

The regime may be tempted to divert attention from domestic political problems with a new confrontation against the USA. Hardliners in Iran have announced revenge for the US assassination of high-ranking General Qassem Soleimani in January. According to media reports, US intelligence services are convinced that Iran is planning an attack on the ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks. Marks is friends with Trump. Tehran rejects the allegation.