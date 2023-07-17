Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Kremlin chief Putin and Syria’s ruler Assad are allies. The Pentagon displeases the increasing Russian activities in Syria.

Washington – Russia under Kremlin boss Wladimir Putin also intervened in the Syrian war. Because of the Russian military presence in Syria, the US is now considering military options. The news agency reports Associated Press (AP) citing an unnamed Pentagon official. The aim is to “counteract the increasing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria.”

In mid-June it became known that the US to send F-22 jets to Middle Eastto stop Russian warplanes there. According to Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, Russia’s recent increased activities over Syria are also linked to Russian-Iranian cooperation within the framework of the Ukraine war together.

The Pentagon official also shared AP now admits that there is “growing cooperation” between Russia, Syria and Iran aimed at driving US forces out of Syrian territory. Around 900 US soldiers are currently stationed in Syria to fight the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS), most of them in the east of the country.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

F-22 fighter jets against Iran and Russia in Syria

Loud AP The US Air Force stationed A-10 ground attack aircraft in the Middle East in the first week of July, followed by F-16 fighter jets on July 14. According to US officials, the intent is to increase the US military’s “visibility” as a “deterrent” against Iran. But these planes could certainly support military operations in Syria, it said.

Two F-16 fighter jets during a NATO exercise over Lithuania (archive image) © Petras Malukas/AFP

Russia accuses the US of oil looting in Syria

After the much-criticized US troop withdrawal from northern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry accused US troops of stealing large quantities of oil from Syria. The then US President donald trump said according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung then to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “We keep the oil, we have the oil, the oil is safe, we left troops just for the oil.”

The Military Watch Magazine recalled that confiscating oil is “plunder constituting a war crime” since neither the Syrian government nor the UN Security Council have approved the occupation or oil production.

Syria war: Russia vetoes aid

At the beginning of July, Russia vetoed an extension of international aid deliveries for millions of people in the Syrian rebel areas in the UN Security Council. Syria under ruler Bashar al-Assad is a close ally of the Kremlin chief. Assad sees the UN deliveries as a violation of his country’s sovereignty.

In 2015, Russia had already militarily entered the Syria war intervened. As a result, the tide turned in favor of Assad, whose troops were able to recapture a number of areas. (frs)