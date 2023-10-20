The controversial net neutrality is knocking again in the United States. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved this Thursday a proposal to restore what it calls the protection of an open Internet for consumers and businesses. Net neutrality prevents fixed and mobile broadband operators from blocking content or discriminating in the speed of access to it. The FCC also proposes regulating Internet access as an essential telecommunications service subject to stricter supervision and regulation in a regulation that operators reject.

The FCC shielded the principle of Net neutrality in 2015, during the presidency of Barack Obama. With the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican dominance of the FCC board, the regulator decided to eliminate it in 2017. The worst omens that were formulated then about a discriminatory internet for rich and poor, or even about the end of Internet as it was known, were never fulfilled. There were already experts who pointed out that these catastrophic predictions were somewhat exaggerated.

In reality, there are already different access rates for users depending on download speed, data limit and other factors. What the concept of Net Neutrality raises is whether broadband providers can discriminate against the content of platforms such as Netflix or YouTube or require payment in exchange for quality access to their content, which consumes a large part of the capacity. of the network. It is a traditional battle for operators, who complain about having to undertake the network investments that these free transmission services (known as OTT) take advantage of. over the top). In practice, for the average user, no change has been seen since the regulation was changed six years ago. The operators could not risk discriminating against this content without violating competition laws.

The proposal to restore the principle of Net neutrality has been approved by the FCC board by three votes to two, with Democratic support and Republican opposition. The chair of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, appointed by President Joe Biden, defended a few weeks ago in a speech in Washington that the pandemic made it very clear that broadband is not a luxury, but a necessity and that, in her opinion, It needs stricter regulation and supervision. “It is essential infrastructure for modern life. Without it, no one has a chance to succeed in the 21st century. We need broadband to reach 100% of us, and we need it fast, open and fair,” she said.

“Internet access is now access to everything,” he continued. “And common sense tells us that the country’s top communications watchdog must be strong enough to protect consumers and ensure their Internet access is fast, open and fair. (…) The covid pandemic has taught us, with painful clarity, how important access to broadband is in modern life,” he argued.

Instead, Republicans criticize the proposal as “a solution in search of a problem.” FCC Secretary General Brendan Barr, appointed by Republicans, has been highly critical of the proposal, which he defines as “President Biden’s plan to increase government control of the internet.” “When my FCC colleagues and I voted in 2017 to overturn the Obama Administration’s failed two-year experiment, activists and politicians alike assured the American public that the internet would literally break. They predicted that broadband prices would skyrocket, that you would be charged for every website you wanted to visit, and that the Internet itself would slow down. Did any of those predictions come true? Of course not”, has indicated through a statement.

Barr argues that since the FCC’s 2017 decision, broadband speeds in the United States have increased, prices have dropped, competition has intensified, new investments in broadband have broken records, and the digital divide has closed. . “The Internet is not broken and the FCC does not need [la nueva regulación] to fix it,” he concludes.

The 129 page proposal Subject to public consultation, it aims, according to the FCC, to reestablish open, clear and national internet standards that prevent internet service providers from blocking legal content, throttle speeds and create fast lanes that favor those who can pay for access. . But it not only enshrines the principle of Net neutrality, but also subjects the actions of operators in the broadband market to the regulation and supervision of the FCC. Requests comments on the classification of fixed and mobile broadband internet service as an essential “telecommunications” service under Title II of the Communications Act.

The FCC maintains that without Title II authority, no federal agency can effectively monitor or assist with broadband outages that threaten employment, education, health, and safety. “While the FCC can address phone service outages following natural disasters and work to ensure the resiliency of those networks before they occur, it lacks authority over broadband networks, which can leave communities across the country country without resources when the internet service they need for these critical purposes fails,” he argues.

To try to avoid accusations of excessive interventionism, the FCC proposes to refrain from enforcing 26 provisions of Title II and more than 700 Commission rules, which, among other things, would prohibit the FCC from enforcing policies such as rate regulation and network disaggregation.

Companies don’t trust it. “Currently, the free market determines the price that internet access operators charge for the service. But under the proposed rules, the FCC would have the power to determine whether rates are ‘just and reasonable’ and require companies to change prices. “There cannot be a clearer description of rate regulation,” Michael Powell, president of NCTA, said in a statement: an association that brings together large operators such as Comcast and Charter.

Powell calls the proposal “the most radical command and control framework ever imposed on broadband networks” and says it represents a monumental change in the way the Internet will be regulated and will drastically affect how it operates in the future. “Today, a company can freely enter the market to offer a competitive service. But from now on you will need permission from the FCC to enter and expand your service territory and you will even need permission to exit the market. “This makes the FCC the arbiter of broadband expansion, innovation, and market competition,” he argues.

The NCTA maintains that Congress is the only authority that can give the FCC the power to make such major changes to internet regulation. It is more than likely that companies will end up appealing the new rule before the Supreme Court, which, with its conservative majority, has already shown itself in favor of cutting the regulatory power of government agencies.

