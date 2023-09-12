ABC News: US House of Congress initiates investigation into Biden’s impeachment

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called for an investigation, the results of which could lead to the impeachment of Democratic President Joe Biden. About it reports ABC News.

The investigation will be led by the chairmen of three House committees, Republicans James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith.

Today, I am directing our House Committees to launch a formal impeachment investigation of President Joe Biden. Kevin McCarthySpeaker of the US House of Representatives

Biden accused of lying about his son Hunter’s business

The main Republican accusation is that the American president allegedly lied to the American public when he said that he did not know about the business deal of his son Hunter and other members of the Biden family.

According to congressional Republicans, Biden not only knew about his son’s actions, but was also directly involved in them: “participated in numerous joint calls, meetings and dinners.” After one of these dinners with his father, Hunter Biden allegedly received a new Porsche from his business partners.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

McCarthy also statedthat Biden family members and their business associates allegedly received approximately $20 million through shell companies. The charges against the American president also include the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where the politician’s son worked. Biden’s opponents believe that the vice president allegedly threatened Kyiv with not issuing a loan, thereby forcing the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was leading the investigation against the company.

See also The Rada criticized the initiators to cancel the May 9 holiday in Ukraine Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations against President Biden. Taken together, they indicate a culture of corruption (in the Biden administration – note by Lenta.ru). Kevin McCarthySpeaker of the US House of Representatives

The White House said there was no evidence of Biden’s guilt

The White House reacted rather sharply to McCarthy’s statement. US administration spokesman Ian Sams statedthat the Republican faction in the House of Representatives has been trying for several months to find evidence of Biden’s guilt, but has failed to do so.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Moreover, according to the official, its own witnesses and documents collected by the Republican Party did not prove any connections between the transactions of Hunter Biden and his father, who at that time served as vice president of the United States. Sams recalled that on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy said that the American public does not approve of the use of impeachment for political purposes, but now, in his opinion, it is used for exactly that.

See also He remains in the Virtus Bologna medical prison. The judges: "Lover remains in danger" Political radicalism at its worst Ian SamsWhite House Oversight and Investigations Officer

GOP split over Biden impeachment

Initially, McCarthy talked about launching such an investigation for a vote, but did not do so, fearing a lack of votes, notes The New York Times newspaper. Some more moderate Republicans believe that the grounds for such a procedure are not yet sufficient and more compelling evidence is needed.

The time for impeachment will come when there is evidence implicating President Biden in a serious crime or misdemeanor. There is currently no such evidence Ken BuckRepublican member of the House of Representatives from Colorado

At the same time, more radical members of the Republican Party were dissatisfied with McCarthy’s work and called for his removal from the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives. In addition to the politician’s failure to fulfill his promises regarding resolving budget issues, congressmen accused McCarthy of not acting quickly and aggressively against Biden. The launch of the investigation procedure, therefore, may be an attempt to pacify the most militant Republicans, the publication believes.

Republicans will not be able to deprive Biden of the presidency

At the same time, Republican attempts to deprive Biden of the presidency are doomed to failure, notes Reuters. Even if all Republicans support impeachment in the House of Representatives, where they have a 222 to 212 margin, they have a minority in the other chamber of the US Congress, the Senate.

Impeachment requires a two-thirds vote, and a scenario in which such a significant number of Democrats decide to vote to remove the president is unlikely, the agency said. The same thing happened with former US President Donald Trump, who became the first American leader in history to be impeached twice. Both times he was acquitted in the Senate, where the Republicans then had a majority.

Related materials:

At the same time, as McCarthy himself emphasized, the investigation will give Republicans legal opportunities to “collect all the necessary information” about the violations attributed to Biden. It is possible that these data will then be used against the politician during the election campaign before the presidential elections in 2024, which is openly admitted the most radical Republicans.