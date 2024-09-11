It’s been just 24 hours since Sony announced PS5 Procalculating them with respect to the time of writing this news, but we are sure that all of you know that the new Japanese platform is a very big deal. The feeling is shared all over the world, but the Americans They are now realizing that the Europeans and the Japanese are worse off than them.

IGN USA itself has made a news story reporting how high the price of the console is outside the American borders. PS5 Pro costs – let’s remember – $700 in the US. This means that in euros the price it would be €635. The actual price is 165€ higher in Europe.

In Japan the console costs 119,980 Yen, which is equivalent to 847 dollars, or 147 dollars more than the American price. It should also be said that Japan is in a particular situation, with the Yen losing a lot of value and with Sony having already increased the price of the basic console, which now costs 79,980 Yen, or 513 euros, compared to the original price of 49,980 Yen, or 320€. It is also noted that the price of PS5 Pro in Japan may be 847 dollars if converted, but given the purchasing power of the Yen, it is as if the platform cost 1,200 dollars in the pockets of Japanese gamers.