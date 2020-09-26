He’s been whispering for months. Now Donald Trump has repeated with unusual clarity that if he loses, he may not recognize the result of the November 3rd presidential election. When asked by a journalist whether he would promise a peaceful handover of power to the next government, he said in the usual stub sentences: “Get rid of the postal vote and you will be very peaceful … To be honest, there will be no handover, there will be one To be continued. “

Donald Trump questions a central principle of democracy: the peaceful transfer of power

The peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to the next is a central feature of democracy. Donald Trump questions this principle. There has long been speculation in the USA about a “coup” or a civil war after November 3rd. That may be hysterical but reflects a bitter truth: The country is in a constitutional crisis. Donald Trump did not bring it about alone. But he strengthened it. And not only the office of president is affected. Pretty much every central institution is in a crisis of legitimacy.

This became evident in the debate about the successor to constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In formal terms, Donald Trump is entitled to fill this post before the presidential election. But the doubts about the legitimacy of his person radiate into the legitimacy of the court: Because he polarizes so much, because he is behind in the polls, because he never won the “Popular Vote”, the majority of the individual votes lacks the authority to make such a far-reaching decision, it is argued.

In the course of polarization, the body of electoral men and women and the Senate have come under fire. In both bodies, the more conservative, less populous states of the center have a disproportionately large amount of power. This is the only way for a conservative minority to impose their backward-looking policies on the majority of the population of the more liberal coastal states, some believe. The populist argument of the “true majority” is reversed. This has a real core: In fact, the demographic development is growing the gap between the power of representation and the actual distribution of opinions and values. A constitutional court with six conservative and three liberal judges hardly reflects the social reality of the United States.

The US is in a constitutional crisis

In the heated mood, a factual debate is impossible. Because they do not feel represented by the institutions, but at the same time believe that it is all or nothing, both sides play “Constitutional hardball”: You resort to all legal and political means, including the unsightly. The Democrats are currently discussing, for example, simply expanding the constitutional court after an election victory and making Trump’s occupation ineffective again.

What happens is legal – but is no longer viewed as legitimate by many

The legitimacy crises of the various democratic institutions are mutually reinforcing. The result is the gutting of American democracy. The shell is still there, but the cement that holds the whole thing together is crumbling: the belief not only in legality, but also in the legitimacy of institutions, people and processes. And above all, the trust in the arbitrator who should ultimately settle the dispute: the Supreme Court.