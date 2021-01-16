The US Government expressed its “deep disappointment” with its Mexican namesake on Saturday regarding the exoneration of the former Minister of Defense of the Latin country, Salvador Cienfuegos, and accused the Mexican Executive of breaking the confidentiality treaty after he released reports of the investigation of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Salvador Cienfuegos will not have to face the courts in Mexico. In this regard, this Saturday, January 16, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said it was “deeply disappointed” by Mexico’s decision to close the investigation against the former Defense Minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, after the Prosecutor’s Office General of the Republic (FGR) decided yesterday officially not to file charges against the former politician.

He also accused the Mexican Executive of violating the bilateral legal confidentiality treaty by making public the reports of the investigation that the Drug Control Administration (DEA) had collected in the United States so far, with more than 700 pages who try to prove the military’s alleged links with drug trafficking and money laundering.

“The United States Department of Justice is also deeply disappointed by Mexico’s decision to publicize information that was shared with Mexico confidentially,” the spokesman for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) told the EFE news agency.

The president of Mexico, Andrés López Obrador, made public the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office on Friday in a public appearance and maintained that the dismissal of the case was due to “lack of evidence.” In addition, he took the opportunity to accuse the DEA of “fabricating” the crimes against the former general.

Instead, the United States Department of Justice assured that the materials published by the Mexican Administration on Friday “show that the case against General Cienfuegos was not, in fact, fabricated.” The DEA reserved the right to continue with the investigation of the facts.

The exoneration of General Cienfuegos threatens to strain strategic relations between the United States and Mexico.

Who is Salvador Cienfuegos?

Salvador Cienfuegos was Minister of National Defense during the last term of Enrique Peña Nieto – from 2012 to 2018 -, an important figure in the Mexican army, who had been retired from his post for two years when the US authorities arrested him.

During his career in the army, he commanded infantry battalions and five military regions, until Peña Nieto decided to include him in his government cabinet, granting him the position of general secretary of the Sedena, the maximum to which a military man aspires in Mexico.

File photo dated February 18, 2013 showing General Salvador Cienfuegos, who arrived in Mexico City, Mexico today. The former Mexican Secretary of Defense during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, General Salvador Cienfuegos, was handed over to Mexico on Wednesday after the United States dropped the charges for drug trafficking and money laundering, as reported by the New York prosecutor who carried the case. EFE – José Méndez

He was detained on October 15 at the Los Angeles airport in an operation that was kept secret and was not shared with Mexico for fear of a leak. But pressure from the Foreign Ministry made it possible for Cienfuegos to return to its country of origin with the sole condition that the justice system did not abandon the investigation of the case.

The US accusation, which linked the former general to the H-2 drug cartel and the protection of its leaders, was formally annulled with the return of the military man to Mexico, thus leaving him free of charges in the two countries.

The DEA report

The DEA accused the former army chief of working with a spin-off of the Beltrán Leyva brothers’ cartel in an investigation that began in 2013 and which was kept outside the Mexican authorities.

The file revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, which includes photographs and documents, was based on the tracking of thousands of Blackberry messages obtained by the authorities in charge of the investigation between December 2015 and February 2017. The US Administration maintained that the drug trafficker Juan Francisco Patron Sánchez, known as H-2, had the protection of Cienfuegos. According to the DEA version, this prevented the cartel from carrying out operations that negatively affected it. The file also maintains that the former general helped these criminals to spread through Sinaloa.

In a letter sent by the DEA to Marcelo Ebrad, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, the anti-drug agency stated that Cienfuegos, alias the Godfather in the investigation, “helped Patron Sánchez’s drug trafficking organization and encourage their violent actions and illegal. The tests will prove that he received bribes from the Patrón Sánchez organization in exchange for protection, provided safe routes for the passage of drugs and weapons to Mexico City and gave information on military and police operations in Mexico, “according to the newspaper. The country.

However, the Mexican authorities, including President López Obrador, defended the innocence of the accused at all times, which is why they decided to archive the case. A movement that increased the tension in bilateral relations between the United States and Mexico just four days after the president-elect, Joe Biden, swears in as president, leaving the unknown of what direction the relationship between neighboring nations will take.

