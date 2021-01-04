The United States government is considering giving a portion of the population half the dose of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to speed up the country’s overall vaccination campaign. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the head of the federal vaccination program Moncef Sloughi on the air of the TV channel. Cbs…

According to him, the US authorities are currently in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this issue.

“We know that halving the dose of Moderna vaccine given to people between the ages of 18 and 55 in two phases will meet the goal of immunizing twice as many people with the stock we have,” Sloughie said.

He added that he is confident that a half dose of the vaccine “elicits an immune response identical to the full dose.”

At the same time, Sloughie noted that cutting the dose of Moderna vaccine in half is “a more responsible approach that will be based on facts and data.”

The day before, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that as of Saturday morning, 4,225,756 people had received the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the country, 13,71,925 doses were distributed across the country.

This is well below the target. The authorities previously said they plan to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020.

On December 31, US President Donald Trump announced that the country’s authorities will provide the entire population of the country with a vaccine against COVID-19 in early 2021, after which they will begin mass deliveries of the vaccine to other countries.