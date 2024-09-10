Axios: Blinken to give Kyiv US permission to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles

During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give Ukraine permission to strike Russia using American long-range missiles Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), Chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul said in an interview with Axios journalist Juliegrace Brufke.

I spoke to Blinken two days ago, and he is traveling with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they [США] will allow them [наносить удары по России с помощью ATACMS] Michael McCallChairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives

Blinken himself noted that the United States and the United Kingdom are leaders in providing security assistance to Ukraine. “From day one and to this day, we have stood firmly behind our Ukrainian partners,” emphasized He.

Ukraine has already given the US a list of targets that the Ukrainian Armed Forces could hit with long-range missiles

According to British media, Ukraine has already handed over The US has a list of targets that Ukrainian troops could hit with long-range missiles of Western manufacture. The source said that Kiev is convinced of the need to create a “threat to Moscow and St. Petersburg” in order to conclude peace on its own terms. In turn, the Pentagon declared Ukraine’s independence in the matter of strikes against Russia. “Ukraine independently determines its goals and military aspirations,” the US Defense Department reported.

At the same time, the American television channel CNN reported that Washington wants the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea with ATACMS missiles, not the Kursk region. This wish is connected with the limited number of missiles that Washington supplies to Kyiv.

On September 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed regret that Kyiv could not strike the Kremlin. He noted that the long-range weapons that Ukrainian partners have can reach a target at a distance of about 200 kilometers.

The US has declared the risk of global war due to the West’s permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons

Earlier, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the West’s permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons could lead to a global war with the use of nuclear weapons. This would lead to the destruction of the entire world, he emphasized.

Kim Schmitz, also known as Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload and Mega file sharing services, came to a similar conclusion about the connection between the transfer of missiles and the escalation of the conflict. He called the statement by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin about long-range missiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces a retreat by the United States.

No long-range strikes on Russian territory with American missiles provided to Ukraine. This is a step down the escalation ladder and good news for humanity Kim Dotcomfounder of file sharing services Megaupload and Mega

Kyiv received its first US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles in 2023. In particular, ATACMS Block 1 missiles with a firing range of 165 kilometers attacked the airfield of the Russian Armed Forces in Berdyansk, Zaporizhia Oblast.