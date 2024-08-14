FP: US Worried Ukraine Is Exposed to Russian Attack on Kursk

The US authorities have expressed serious concern over the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region. This is reported by edition Foreign Policy.

It is claimed that the concerns of American officials are due to the lack of clarity about the goals of Kiev’s operation. “The lack of clarity about Kyiv’s operational goals in Kursk has current and former U.S. officials worried that Ukraine could be vulnerable to a Russian counterattack,” the article states.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk region on the morning of August 6. Ukrainian troops managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of populated areas.

Earlier, Foreign Policy magazine reported that the US authorities found themselves in an awkward position due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. Washington doubts the success of this operation, but is forced to publicly support the actions of the Ukrainian troops.