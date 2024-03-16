NYT: The North-South corridor between Russia and India is beyond the reach of Western sanctions

The North-South international transport corridor, which will connect Russia and India, will become inaccessible to Western sanctions. About it wrote The New York Times newspaper.

The publication emphasizes that for a century, trade with Europe remained the leading pillar of the Russian economy. In response to Western sanctions, Moscow is expanding its ties with other countries, including China, India and the Gulf states.