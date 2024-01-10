Bloomberg: the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny will slow down the development of military strategy

The conflict between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny is slowing down the development of the republic's military strategy; in the United States, officials are concerned about the possible consequences. reports Bloomberg.

According to agency sources, the Ukrainian military is currently developing plans for 2024, and Washington wants the republic to “hone” them.

“Officials in Washington are concerned that differences between Zelensky and Zaluzhny are slowing efforts to formalize a new strategy,” the publication notes.

Agency sources also said that the G7 countries are working with Ukraine to finalize bilateral security obligations and hope to complete this process in February.

Earlier, American journalist Simon Shuster said that the Ukrainian president’s self-confidence strengthened the split with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Zelensky has become more confident. He determined his own military priorities, and they did not always coincide with Zaluzhny's priorities. Soon the split intensified,” he explained.