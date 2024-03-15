The last time the U.S. military had to deploy its JLOTS systems in a real emergency was after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. That devastating natural disaster (approximately 300,000 deaths) also left the port of Port-au-Prince completely in ruins. With so-called Joint Logistics-Over-the-Shore the Americans were able to quickly deliver relief supplies to the Haitian coast via a floating cargo dock and temporary jetty.

Fourteen years later, the US is once again turning to this temporary port construction system. This time not after natural disasters, but to alleviate a catastrophe of purely human origins: the mass hunger in Gaza. Because Israel is only allowing food and emergency aid into the isolated coastal strip during its war with Hamas, the United Nations estimates that at least 576,000 civilians are one step away from starvation.

Under growing pressure from his progressive party wing, which demands that he stop the clampdown on Gaza and show less solidarity with Israel, President Joe Biden made a promise last week. In his annual State of the Unionspeech, he revealed that the US will build its own emergency pier at Gaza. From Cyprus, approximately three hundred kilometers away, it will be able to receive “large ships with food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.” Through this humanitarian maritime corridor, the president promised, Gaza could be delivered two million meals a day – almost one per inhabitant.

Lego blocks

A day and a half after Biden's speech, a large military logistics support ship was the first to depart from the Langley-Eustis military base in Virginia on Saturday. From the same American east coast, three smaller amphibious ships set sail for the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday, accompanied by a second Logistic Support Vessel (LSV).

It will take about a month before the first ships arrive there, after which approximately a thousand men from the 7th Transport Brigade, among others, will spend weeks setting up the pier itself.

The JLOTS system can best be compared to Lego blocks: twelve meter long steel blocks that are attached to each other. For example, a jetty up to 540 meters long can be built using tugboats. This is expected to bring the first goods ashore in May.

On Friday, the first goods arrived on the Gaza beach, with smaller vessels taxiing back and forth

A floating dock will also be constructed a little further offshore. Cargo ships with cranes unload emergency aid, after which it goes to the pier with lighter ships. The US Navy also announced this week that a so-called roll on roll offship sails to Gaza. The stern of such a 'ro-ro ship' is equipped with loading ramps that can fold out into a roadway, over which loads can be rolled in and out.

This part of fulfilling Biden's promise will be the easiest. The president also promised that no troops will take action in Gaza itself – and that makes the emergency pier more difficult to install. For example, during its biennial Talisman Saber military exercise with Australia, the US conducted a JLOTS operation last year. In addition, as can be read and seen in the own military press releases and Australian reportsplenty of troops were also active in the surf and on the coast.

The last kilometer is the most difficult

There is an old wisdom in the aid sector that the last kilometer is the most difficult. If not one American army boot is allowed to land on Gazan soil, the US will have to fall back on private contractors and aid workers for that last vulnerable link in the chain. The United Nations is still active in Gaza and other international organizations could also actually distribute emergency aid.

Unlike in Haiti, Gaza not only has to take into account a starving and desperate population, but also looters and possible violence from the warring parties. In recent weeks, several deaths have occurred around distribution points. On Thursday, at least 29 Palestinians were killed in two incidents by Israeli fire as they waited for help.

One of the parties with which the US will collaborate is World Central Kitchen (WCK). This NGO run by the famous Spanish-American chef José Andrés has been providing food aid in conflict and disaster areas for years, from Haiti to Ukraine. She currently runs 50 soup kitchens in the Gaza Strip and says she has prepared 35 million meals since October.

Fleeing Palestinians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah report to the gate of a charity foundation that distributes iftar meals to break the fast during this Ramadan. Photo AFP

This week, CWK tried out the sea corridor from Gaza. The first 200 tons of aid were shipped from Cyprus to Gaza this week on board the ship Open Arms, belonging to the Spanish boat migrant rescue club of the same name, and a towed barge.

It was spotted there off the coast on Friday morning, and at the end of the day we managed to get the first goods ashore.

It is the first emergency aid delivery delivered by ship. Gaza's coast is not deep enough for the ship, so smaller vessels had to taxi back and forth to transfer the goods. It is unknown whether this will also be the location where the American emergency port will ultimately be located.

The US is also working with Fogbow, a relatively unknown American consultancy company of former Pentagon officials, the USAID aid agency and the CIA intelligence service. A local UN aid coordinator told Reuters news agency that Fogbow is consulting with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates about a privately run emergency port. However, this would first require dredging off the coast of North Gaza to allow boats to moor. There are also no cranes yet to bring the freight ashore.

Land route remains the best option

According to the Pentagon, it could take 60 days until the emergency pier is ready and the maritime aid route brings Gaza the relief the population craves. But above all, the UN and other aid groups continue to emphasize, the land route is a much better option. To do this, Israel would have to speed up the entry of aid through the two border crossings in the south of the Gaza Strip or by reopening those in the north. Before the outbreak of the war, approximately five hundred trucks entered Gaza per day. In the first ten days of March there was an average of 162, less than a third of the 'normal' number, while the humanitarian need is now many times greater.

The US Air Force distributes food aid through airdrops. Photo Mahmoud Essa/AP

Just like the spectacular-looking air drops, the pier remains an emergency measure that should not be necessary. The plan is therefore dismissed by Biden's critics in the US as a PR stunt, intended to silence criticism from pro-Palestinian voters in this election year, while arms deliveries to ally Israel continue. The influential Muslim interest group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) already established on the evening of Biden's speech a first reaction that he “must stop playing both firefighter and pyromaniac in the genocide in Gaza.”