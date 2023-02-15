Thursday, February 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The US is at risk of default since July, according to a congressional office

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in World
0
The US is at risk of default since July, according to a congressional office


close

United States economy

The United States economy.

Photo:

Johannes Eisele. AFP

The United States economy.

The Budget Office assured that raising the federal debt limit is a priority.

The United States is at risk of defaulting on its debt obligations since July if Congress does not resolve a blockade to raise the federal borrowing limit, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated on Wednesday.

See also  Migrants - The end of the "dream": deportations of migrants to Central America increase

(Also: Who is the candidate challenging Trump’s dominance among Republicans?)

The appreciation of that nonpartisan office comes when the Republicans threaten to block debt ceiling hike of the country if the Democrats do not make budget cuts in the future.

“If the debt limit remains unchanged, the government’s ability to borrow through extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September 2023,” the CBO said.

The estimate provides another benchmark in addition to the Treasury Department’s expectations.

In January, The United States reached its debt limit of 31.4 trillions dollars, prompting the Treasury to take action.

The Treasury previously said its funds and “extraordinary measures” would likely last until early June.

“If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to fully pay its obligations“, the CBO warned.

As a result, “the government would have to delay some payments, default on its debt obligations, or both,” he added.. The final deadline is uncertain And if the collection falls short, the Treasury could run out of funds before July, according to the office.

See also  Texas shooting: who are the victims?

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#risk #default #July #congressional #office

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ukraine, Russia's army has halved its tanks: the study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result