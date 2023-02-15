The US is at risk of default since July, according to a congressional office

The United States is at risk of defaulting on its debt obligations since July if Congress does not resolve a blockade to raise the federal borrowing limit, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated on Wednesday.

The appreciation of that nonpartisan office comes when the Republicans threaten to block debt ceiling hike of the country if the Democrats do not make budget cuts in the future.

“If the debt limit remains unchanged, the government’s ability to borrow through extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September 2023,” the CBO said.

The estimate provides another benchmark in addition to the Treasury Department’s expectations.

In January, The United States reached its debt limit of 31.4 trillions dollars, prompting the Treasury to take action.

The Treasury previously said its funds and “extraordinary measures” would likely last until early June.

“If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to fully pay its obligations“, the CBO warned.

As a result, “the government would have to delay some payments, default on its debt obligations, or both,” he added.. The final deadline is uncertain And if the collection falls short, the Treasury could run out of funds before July, according to the office.

AFP