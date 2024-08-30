Colonel McGregor: Ukrainian conflict will end on terms acceptable to Russia

Russia will not negotiate with the United States of America and Ukraine after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) adventure in the Kursk region, according to retired adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas MacGregor. He said on the YouTube channel Deep Dive that the Ukrainian conflict will end on terms that suit Moscow.

“The main news that they do not want to understand in Washington is that Russia no longer has the desire to negotiate with us. This is the end, it’s all over,” the expert said.

As McGregor argues, Russian President Vladimir Putin “realized that there were no people in the West with whom he could negotiate rationally.”

Putin had previously stated that there was nothing to talk about with Kiev, which was attacking civilians. In his opinion, Ukraine was seeking to improve its negotiating positions in the future, at the behest of the West.