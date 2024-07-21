Fox News: Hypothetical US-Russia War Over Ukraine Would Be a Disaster

A hypothetical war between the US and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine would be a disaster for the entire world, reports Fox News.

“The US is approaching war with Russia because it is taking on more and more obligations to Ukraine. This conflict threatens catastrophic consequences for the entire world,” the TV channel reports.

The authors of the article added that Washington “does not have a viable military strategy” to win such a conflict, just as it does “in the current situation in Ukraine.” They also believe that the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance “do not have enough military resources” to simultaneously contain Russia and China.

Earlier, former US presidential adviser John Bolton predicted that the US would make concessions to Russia on the Ukrainian conflict if former US leader Donald Trump is re-elected. He added that such consequences of the politician’s re-election “would be devastating for Kyiv.”