The Pentagon investigates the leak on social networks of a series of secret documents that contain military plans of the Ukrainian army in the war. The documents, posted on Twitter and on Telegram channels – a social network with 500 million users and very popular in Russia – include maps of Ukraine, weapons delivery schedules and graphs indicating where the troops are concentrated and what type. of weapons they have.

One of the documents, stamped “Top Secret”, is titled “Status of the Conflict as of March 1st” and provides a detailed summary of the situation of the war on that particular day. The messages in which the data appears include photos of physical documents, in which folds and wrinkles of the paper can be seen in some cases. On the other hand, there are no battle plans for the counter-offensive that kyiv is believed to be preparing this spring to try to retake territory captured by Russia.

It does show the rate at which the Ukrainian military consumes projectiles from US-supplied HIMARS missile systems, a secret the Pentagon had avoided divulging.

“We are aware of the reports of messages on social networks and the (Defense) department is looking into the matter,” Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said of the leak, first published by The New York Times Thursday.

The authenticity of the documents is unclear. Neither who has been able to filter them, nor for what purpose. If authentic, their publication alerts the Pentagon that they have been stolen, something that might otherwise have gone undetected. It can also be an operation to try to deceive the enemy.

Zelenski addresses the issue

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The leaked documents, if true, provide especially sensitive information about the detail of the supply of weapons and vehicles from NATO allies to nine Ukrainian mechanized brigades, the process to train their units and the time required for them to be on the ground. The seriousness of what happened is shown by the fact that the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, discussed the issue this Friday in a meeting with the leadership of his intelligence services, with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhny, and with the Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.

The document, supposedly with data updated to March 1, 2023, provides statistics on the distribution of troops of the two armies along the front and also on the weather conditions of winter and spring to carry out the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. . The list of armored vehicles that the document distributes among brigades is not complete, since the number of units that Ukraine’s international allies have committed to transfer is higher than what appears in the plan.

The messages that Kiev has transmitted about this information classified as top secret are contradictory: on the one hand, Zelenski’s office has issued a statement in which it stressed that its military and intelligence leadership had approached the issue with the desire to take action in the matter to avoid leaks; on the other hand, one of the president’s main advisers, Mikhailo Podoliak, wrote on his social networks that the document was a montage: “Russian intelligence services have degraded so much that the only way to redeem themselves is with [manipulaciones de] Photoshop and fake virtual leaks.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, has assured this Friday, after the Pentagon has confirmed that it is investigating the leak, that Moscow does not doubt the “direct or indirect participation” of the United States and NATO in the conflict. “That level of participation is gradually increasing,” Peskov said in a statement sent to CNN, adding that the Kremlin remains “attentive” to the case.

For their part, military bloggers in Moscow have warned of the possibility that it is an operation to disseminate false information with the intention of confusing Russian troops.

This newspaper has been able to verify that there are at least two different versions of the allegedly leaked document. The main difference is in the number of soldiers killed. In the document distributed on Telegram accounts of Russian military analysts, the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war is between 61,000 and 71,500 and the number of Russians, between 16,000 and 17,500. In another version, not published by Russian accounts, the Russian death toll ranges between 35,500 and 43,500, and on the Ukrainian side, between 16,000 and 17,500. The CIS, a Russian defense analysis group opposed to the Kremlin, concluded after a comparison of the images collected that the figure in the original document is that of the second version. The CIS also appreciates that the document does seem authentic, due to the NATO terminology used, and that the leaked information does not provide particularly relevant secrets.

Estimates by intelligence services from Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom released in recent months indicate that the number of casualties – between dead and wounded – is close to 200,000 Russian soldiers and 140,000 Ukrainians. Deaths can range from a third to a tenth of the total, according to military medicine, depending on the development of evacuation and care services at the front. The military theorist also indicates that Russian casualties must be higher because an army that attacks loses up to three times more units than the one that defends. The Kremlin, moreover, bases its strategy on the battle of Bakhmut on the group of Wagner mercenaries, who follow the slogan of not backing down under any condition.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.