The government of President Joe Biden prepared a package of regulations to increase the control of firearms in the United States. The Administration will include under this definition homemade devices, known as “ghost weapons”, which must now be subject to the same regulation as traditional ones.

The new regulations focus on including in the list of firearms the so-called “ghost guns” or “ghost weapons”, homemade and difficult to trace, with components usually purchased over the Internet.

But from now on, the manufacturers of the parts used for their assembly will have to submit to the same regulation as traditional weapons, so they must have serial numbers that allow their identification.

In addition, sellers will have to have a license and those who buy them are required to undergo the same criminal background check that those who buy other types of ammunition go through.

More than 20,000 “ghost weapons” linked to crimes in the last year

The federal government is thus trying to break the gap in the criticized inability to trace this type of weapon. The White House and the Justice Department have been under increasing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.

In 2021 alone, authorities found around 20,000 possible “ghost weapons” involved in criminal investigations.

Recent events include a shooting at a high school in Maryland last January.

The new rule essentially expands the definition of a “firearm,” as established by the Gun Control Act, to cover “buy build shoot” kits that people can buy online or from a firearm dealer and assemble themselves. https://t.co/jLwVhctS5b — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2022



Given the situation, a dozen states have tended to restrict its sale: Hawaii, California, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Virginia, the city of Washington and more recently Maryland, which last week banned the sale and possession of “ghost guns.”

But strong defenders of the Second Amendment of the Constitution that stipulates the right to keep and bear arms have already expressed their strong rejection. The Gun Owners of America group has vowed to fight to repeal the new regulations.

“Just as we opposed the Trump Administration’s arbitrary ban on accelerants, GOA will also sue Biden’s ATF to stop the implementation of this rule,” Aidan Johnston, director of federal affairs for the GOA, said in a statement. movement.

Biden to nominate a new ATF director

In the midst of this panorama, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden has announced the nomination of Steve Dettlebach, to lead the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Dettlebach served as a federal prosecutor in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, under former President Barack Obama.

However, his confirmation to the position is likely to be an uphill battle. The president had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF candidate, gun control advocate David Chipman, after it stalled for months due to opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

With Reuters, AP and EFE